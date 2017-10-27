Howland murder defendant testifies he was trying to protect himself

Hamad testified about harassment by his girlfriend's husband and family in the months leading up to the shooting

By Published:
Hamad is charged in a February shooting at his Howland home that killed two and injured three.

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – As the state rested in a Howland capital murder case, the defense called Nasser Hamad — their only witness — to the stand.

Hamad is charged in a February shooting at his Howland home that killed two and injured three.

The 48-year-old testified about his background and how he’s lived in Trumbull County almost all of his life. He also told the jury about the ongoing harassment between his girlfriend’s husband and family.

When questioned about the fight that happened prior to the shooting, he said he didn’t recognize any of people who showed up to his property.

He said before grabbing the gun, he was kicked in the throat multiple times and he was trying to defend himself.

“I told them, ‘Don’t move. Don’t move,’ three times and the guy in the front seat actually went down. He was kind of out of my sight. Fired two shots low,” Hamad testified.

The defense also rested its case Friday afternoon. Closing arguments are scheduled to begin Monday morning.

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s