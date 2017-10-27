Howland murder defendant testifies he was trying to protect himself

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – As the state rested in a Howland capital murder case, the defense called Nasser Hamad — their only witness — to the stand.

Hamad is charged in a February shooting at his Howland home that killed two and injured three.

The 48-year-old testified about his background and how he’s lived in Trumbull County almost all of his life. He also told the jury about the ongoing harassment between his girlfriend’s husband and family.

When questioned about the fight that happened prior to the shooting, he said he didn’t recognize any of people who showed up to his property.

He said before grabbing the gun, he was kicked in the throat multiple times and he was trying to defend himself.

“I told them, ‘Don’t move. Don’t move,’ three times and the guy in the front seat actually went down. He was kind of out of my sight. Fired two shots low,” Hamad testified.

The defense also rested its case Friday afternoon. Closing arguments are scheduled to begin Monday morning.