Janice D. (Battershell) Guy Obituary

BOARDMAN, Ohio – A prayer service will be held on Tuesday, October 31, 2017 at 11:30 a.m. at the Clemente Funeral Home in Struthers for Janice D. Guy, 82, formerly of Struthers, who passed away peacefully on Friday morning, October 27.

Janice was born on February 19, 1935 in Alliance, Ohio, a daughter of Roy and Blanche McGirr Battershell.

She came to this area in 1960 and graduated from Mount Union College in 1957 with an Arts Degree and in 1983 from YSU with a Master’s Degree in Social Science.

She taught in the Struthers School System for 23 years and retired in 1987.

Janice enjoyed spending time with her past students and her longtime friends, Richard and Mary Prest. She enjoyed embroidering, antiques. She was an avid reader and liked to take trips.

She was a member of the Struthers Education Association, North-East Ohio Teachers Association, Ohio Education Association, National Education Association, Struthers Music Club, Reading Club, Garden Club and Historical Society.

Janice married Norman D. Guy on May 24, 1957 and he passed away on December 23, 1997.

She leaves two sons, Jerry Guy of Fort Myers, Florida and Barry (Suzie) Guy of Louisville, Kentucky; four grandchildren, Jerry (Talia) Guy, Jessica Guy and Noah and Matthew Guy; also siblings, George, Lynn, Wade, Paul and Doris Battershell.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband and daughter-in-law, JoAnn Colarossi Guy.

The family and Louise Flesher, who took care of Janice since 1997, would like to give a special thank you to the Greenbriar staff for the love and care they showed Janice.

Friends may call one hour before the service at the Clemente Funeral Home in Struthers on Tuesday, October 31 from 10:30 – 11:30 a.m.