CORTLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – Evan Adair’s touchdown run has given Lakeview a 7-0 lead against Struthers.

Adair scored on a 2-yard TD run in the second quarter as the Bulldogs struck first.

Lakeview (8-1) has won five straight and can clinch the AAC White Tier title with a victory.

Read more: Week ten high school football stories

Struthers football schedule | Lakeview football schedule

Important high school football links:

Scores | Standings | Schedules | Big 22