Page’s 2 TD runs put Mooney ahead of Fitch

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Cardinal Mooney leads Austintown Fitch 14-7 in the second quarter on two Antonio Page touchdowns.

The Falcons took a 7-0 lead.

Page’s 1-yard TD run for Mooney tied the game at 7. He then added a 1-yard TD run just before half for a 14-7 Cardinals advantage.

Mooney needs a win to make the playoffs.

