Page’s 2 TD runs put Mooney ahead of Fitch

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Cardinal Mooney leads Austintown Fitch 14-7 in the second quarter on two Antonio Page touchdowns.
The Falcons took a 7-0 lead.
Page’s 1-yard TD run for Mooney tied the game at 7. He then added a 1-yard TD run just before half for a 14-7 Cardinals advantage.
Mooney needs a win to make the playoffs.
Read more: Week ten high school football stories
Austintown Fitch football schedule | Cardinal Mooney football schedule
Important high school football links:
Scores | Standings | Schedules | Big 22
.