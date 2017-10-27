Niles officers’ unconventional tactics stop deer from crashing into window

The deer was trying to smash through a window at First Presbyterian Church in Niles

By Published: Updated:
Niles Police respond to deer crashing into window at First Presbyterian Church

NILES, Ohio (WKBN) – Police officers in Niles responded to a call Friday morning that they don’t normally get.

The department received reports that a deer was trying to smash through a window at First Presbyterian Church on Summit Avenue.

When officers arrived, they said the deer was agitated and dangerous to itself and others.

Strategies police used to get the deer to run off included — but were not limited to — yelling “hey deer,” clapping, activating the cruiser’s siren, and finally — throwing pillows.

In the end, the animal was able to find its way out and run away from all the commotion.


.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s