Oak Hill Collaborative celebrates 5 years with month of open houses

Wednesday night, the nonprofit held its annual "Maker Mash"

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – To celebrate its five-year anniversary, the Oak Hill Collaborative is holding a month of open houses.

The Oak Hill Collaborative is a small business incubator in Youngstown.

Wednesday night, the nonprofit held its annual “Maker Mash.”

The class focused on the rules and regulations of flying drones. It was also being streamed online and had viewers from as far as Florida taking part.

Things like this and other innovative ideas are helping Oak Hill Collaborative expand on what directors call a “do-it-yourself” culture.

“That’s what a Makers Space is — a common space where people share materials, ideas, machines, experience, all working together to make everyone better and stronger and hopefully develop better skills so they get better jobs, have more businesses, things like that,” said Oak Hill Collaborative Executive Director Pat Kerrigan.

The weekly open house takes place each Wednesday night. Doors are open from 6 until 9 p.m.

For more information, go to www.oakhillcollaborative.org.

