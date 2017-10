BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – One of Boardman’s lawn and garden centers is being torn down so a new one can be built in its place.

Demolition work has started at Petitti Garden Center on South Avenue.

The Boardman Zoning Inspector said a new greenhouse is being built. It’ll be about the same size of the building that’s coming down but will have a more modern look.

The store will be closed temporarily but it will reopen in the spring.

Calls made to Petitti’s were not returned.