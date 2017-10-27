Regal Cinema to test new pricing structure

The new pricing will be tested in 2018.

Some movies may cost you less to see in the future if a new pricing structure tests out well for Regal Entertainment Group. 

The nation’s second largest theater chain will begin testing demand pricing where hit movies will cost a bit more and unpopular movies will have a lower ticket price.

The testing will start in select markets in 2018. The location of the theaters that will be using the new pricing strategy has not been released.

The new pricing could entice more people to theaters who will then spend more money on concessions, which is the big money maker for theater operators.

