Buzzacco's 3 TDs give South Range 30-7 lead

Josh Stear's 54-yard TD run for the Raiders made it 7-6

South Range Raiders High School Football

NORTH LIMA, Ohio (WKBN) – South Range leads Sharpsville 30-7 in the third quarter, sparked by Aniello Buzzacco’s long touchdown run to open the second half.

Trailing by a touchdown early, Josh Stear’s 54-yard TD run for the Raiders made it 7-6.

Buzzacco then scored on a 62-yard run on the second half’s opening play to give South Range a 12-7 lead.

Buzzacco followed to hit Josh Stear for a 48-yard TD pass and Mathias Combs for a 38-yard TD pass.

Trent Harrold added a 1-yard TD run for South Range as well.

