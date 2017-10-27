Simon Cowell back home from hospital after fall in London

Cowell was photographed giving a thumbs-up sign as he returned to his west London home

The Associated Press Published:
Simon Cowell, executive producer and a judge on "The X Factor," poses at a world premiere screening event for the new television series, Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2011, in Los Angeles. The competition series gives viewers the opportunity to choose the next breakout music star or group. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)
Simon Cowell, executive producer and a judge on "The X Factor," poses at a world premiere screening event for the new television series, Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2011, in Los Angeles. The competition series gives viewers the opportunity to choose the next breakout music star or group. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

LONDON (AP) — Entertainment mogul Simon Cowell was briefly hospitalized Friday after a fall at his London home.

The Sun newspaper reported that Cowell was taken from his house on a stretcher and wearing a neck brace on Friday morning. It said the 58-year-old TV presenter is thought to have fainted and fallen down the stairs.

Cowell was photographed giving a thumbs-up sign as he returned to his west London home on Friday afternoon wearing tracksuit bottoms and a dark sweater.

His representatives did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Cowell, creator of “America’s Got Talent,” is due to appear as a judge on the new series of U.K. TV talent show “The X Factor” on Saturday.

He told the Daily Mirror he had “a bit of concussion” but was feeling better, adding: “I will be back, but I don’t know about tomorrow.”

Related Posts