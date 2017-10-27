Storm Team 27: Cool and wet Saturday

WHAT WE’RE TRACKING
Cooler temperatures will push into the area this weekend with rain showers. The cool and wet weather will stick around through Sunday night. The risk for a snowflake will be possible as temperatures fall into Sunday morning.
Forecast
Through morning: Mostly cloudy. Rain showers developing. (80%)
Low: 47
Saturday: Rain likely. Turning cooler. (100%)
High: 51(Falling)
Saturday night: Chance for showers. A snowflake possible late. (40%)
Low: 34
Sunday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for showers. Rain may mix with wet snow early. (40%)
High: 46
Monday: Partly sunny. Isolated rain or snow showers early in northern Snowbelt. (20%)
High: 47 Low: 32
Tuesday: Partly sunny.
High: 46 Low: 35
Wednesday: Scattered showers. May mix with wet snow early. (60%)
High: 49 Low: 34
Thursday: Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers. (60%)
High: 59 Low: 42
Friday: Chance for a shower.
High: 55 Low: 46
Saturday: partly sunny.
High: 53 Low: 38
.