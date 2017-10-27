Storm Team 27: Cooler this weekend

Cooler temperatures will push into the area this weekend with rain showers.  The cool and wet weather will stick around through Sunday night.  The risk for a snowflake will be possible as temperatures fall into Sunday morning.

Forecast

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Rain showers developing. (80%)
Low: 47

Saturday: Rain likely. Turning cooler. (100%)
High: 51(Falling)

Saturday night: Chance for showers. A snowflake possible late. (40%)
Low: 34

Sunday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for showers. Rain may mix with wet snow early. (40%)
High: 46

Monday: Partly sunny. Isolated rain or snow showers early in northern Snowbelt. (20%)
High: 47 Low: 32

Tuesday: Partly sunny.
High: 46 Low: 35

Wednesday: Scattered showers. May mix with wet snow early. (60%)
High: 49 Low: 34

Thursday: Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers. (60%)
High: 59 Low: 42

Friday: Chance for a shower.
High: 55 Low: 46

Saturday: partly sunny.
High: 53 Low: 38

