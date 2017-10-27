Video: Hamad says he’s ‘still convinced’ victims had guns

Nasser Hamad, the defendant in a Trumbull County capital murder case, said he didn't want to hurt anybody -- he just wanted to get their attention

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – The defendant in a high-profile Trumbull County murder case, Nasser Hamad, took the stand Friday, saying the shooting at his Howland home in February was all in self-defense.

A group of five people showed up at Hamad’s Route 46 home on February 25, 2017 and he said they wanted a fight.

Hamad described the fist fight that occurred before shots were fired. He said the boys hit him in the head and body with some sort of object.

“I was on the defensive most of the fight.”

He claimed if he didn’t do something, he’d be dead.

“My skull would’ve been crushed. My spine would’ve been broke.”

At some point, all five ended up back in the van they had come in. Hamad said he warned them three times not to move.

He said he saw them “bending” under the seat, which led him to believe they were getting a weapon.

Hamad shot at them because he felt threatened, according to his testimony, saying he never aimed and shot low.

“Didn’t want to kill anybody, you got a lot of people in the background traffic, but didn’t want to hurt nobody, really. Just firing to get their attention. Stop moving.”

Police recovered a knife from inside the van after the shooting, though Hamad admitted he never saw it beforehand.

“I’m still convinced right now they had gun or guns on them. It wasn’t just a knife,” he said.

The shooting killed Joshua Williams and Joshua Haber and injured three others, including Bryce Hendrickson, the son of Hamad’s girlfriend.

