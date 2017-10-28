City of Girard showing appreciation for fallen officer in many ways

GIRARD, Ohio (WKBN) – In the week since Officer Justin Leo’s passing, the Girard community is doing all it can to make sure the officer is celebrated and remembered.

From billboards to flashing neon signs to ribbons and t-shirts, Officer Leo’s memory is everywhere in Girard.

“The signs that I see through the town, the ribbons that you see,” said Trish Vince of Vapors Dream on State Street in Girard.

Jib Jab Hot Dog Shoppe has had a collection jar available for the Leo family.

“In the first two days, it made 155 dollars,” said Shane Sharlock of Jib Jab. “Right now it’s up over $500.

“We wanted to get that up there so the city knew that we were thinking about them and they were in our prayers.”

People say they hope their solidarity with the Leo’s and the police department shows that his life mattered deeply to so many.

“We just wanted to somehow show some kind of love and support for the Leo family,” Vince said.

Each memento, a show of solidarity with Girard Police.

“Every time we need them, they always have been there for us,” said Jorge Carreno of Margherita’s Grille. “And we just want to give back.”

No doubt, the acts show Officer Leo’s memory lives forever in Girard.

“It kind of makes me feel good inside and I hope it makes the Leo family feel good, too,” Vince said.

Leo’s funeral service is set for 1 p.m. Sunday in Beeghly Center on Youngstown State University’s campus. Doors open at 10:30 a.m. and everyone must be seated by noon.

WKBN will be live streaming the funeral mass on WKBN.com and on air on MyYTV.