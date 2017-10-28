Davidson’s 2 TDs gives Salem 16-8 lead vs. West Branch

SALEM, Ohio (WKBN) – Salem leads West Branch 16-8 at halftime keyed by a couple Mitch Davidson touchdowns.

Davidson found Chase Ackerman for a 6-yard TD pass in the first quarter. He then scored on a 1-yard run midway through the second quarter.

Later in the second quarter, the Salem defense forced a safety for a 16-0 Quakers lead.

West Branch got on the board late in the first half when TJ DeShields hit Kyle Linhart on an 8-yard TD pass to make it 16-8.

Salem enters 6-3. A win would go a long way in helping the Quakers possibly make the playoffs.

