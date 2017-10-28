Frank J. Brown Obituary

MASURY, Ohio – Frank J. Brown, 70, passed away on October 28, 2017 at his home.

Frank was born on June 9, 1947 to Glenn and Ann (Mastronardi) Brown.

After graduating from high school in 1965, Frank was inducted into the Army proudly serving until 1968.

He retired from Western Reserve Metal where he was a machinist.

Frank was a member of the American Legion Pennsylvania post 160.

He loved riding his Harley and spending time with his friends. He enjoyed yard work and providing “doggy daycare” for his brother’s dogs, Ralph and Eddie.

Visitation for Frank will be held on Tuesday, October 31, 2017 from 4:00 – 8:00 p.m. at Lane Funeral Homes, Madasz Chapel in Brookfield where a funeral service will be held on Wednesday at 11:00 a.m.

Family will also receive friends for one hour prior to the service.

Burial with military honors will follow at Brookfield Township Cemetery.

Frank is survived by his brother, Glenn A. Brown II; his brother-in-law, Sam Leone; his nephews, Thomas Borton and Clint (Andrea) Leone; his niece, Teresa (John) Walsh and seven great-nieces and nephews and his recently adopted puppy, Buddy.

He was preceded in death by his parents and sister, Carol Leone.

Arrangements handled by Lane Funeral Homes, Madasz Chapel.