Honoring a fallen officer: Funeral planned for Sunday at 1 p.m.

If you are viewing this on the WKBN app, click here to view the live video.

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Today, people from the community and around the region will continue paying their final respects to fallen Girard Police Officer Justin Leo.

Officer Leo’s funeral begins at 1 p.m. Sunday afternoon. It will be held in Youngstown State University’s Beeghly Center on campus.

Hundreds of police cruisers are driving in the procession to Beeghly Center right now.

Saturday, calling hours were held at the Covelli Centre, where officers from as far as New York, Texas and Montana showed up.

Ohio Gov. John Kasich has ordered that all flags in Trumbull County be flown at half-staff from sunrise to sunset today. The order applies to all public buildings and grounds in the county and at the Ohio Statehouse.

Both Niles and Warren canceled their Halloween parades today in honor of Officer Leo’s funeral.

Liberty and Niles police and the Trumbull County Sheriff’s Office all agreed to assist and fill in where needed this weekend in Girard while safety forces attend the services.

Police plan traffic restrictions for fallen Girard officer’s funeral

Check out our “Girard fallen officer” section under the “News” tab on WKBN.com’s home page.