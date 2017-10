NILES, (OH)-The Howland boys soccer team are district champions for the first time since 2010 after topping Lakeview in a shootout 1-0, 5-4 in penalty kicks.

The two teams played 80 scoreless regulation minutes followed by 30 scoreless minutes in overtime before the shootout.

It was Gabe Altawil putting the winning PK in the back of the net to give Howland the win.