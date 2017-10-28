Olive L. Bartha Obituary

SALEM, Ohio – Olive L. Bartha, age 92, died at 1:25 a.m. on Saturday, October 28, 2017 at her home.

She was born October 19, 1925 in Waterford, Ohio, the daughter of the late Delbert and Velma (Swain) Peters.

Olive was last employed with AT&T in Youngstown as a telephone operator for 14 years. She previously worked at Ohio Bell for 24 years.

She was a member of the First United Methodist Church, Telephone Pioneers of America and A.A.R.P.

Her husband, Charles L. Bartha, whom she married February 3, 1960, preceded her in death on September 19, 1995.

Survivors include a brother, Nelson Peters of Caldwell, Ohio; a sister Marjorie Rohl of Lore City, Ohio and many nieces and nephews.

A sister, Mary Foraker and three brothers, Dale, Leroy and Glen also preceded her in death.

Services will be held at 12:00 Noon on Tuesday, October 31, 2017 at the Stark Memorial Funeral Home with Pastor Lisa Elliott officiating.

Calling hours will be held from 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 Noon at the funeral home.

Burial will be held at the Grandview Cemetery.

