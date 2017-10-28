Patricia “Pat” E. Roderick Forcier Obituary

GREENVILLE, Pennsylvania – Patricia “Pat” E. Roderick Forcier of Greenville, Pennsylvania, passed away peacefully at UPMC East in Monroeville, Pennsylvania on Saturday morning, October 28, 2017.

She was born in Fall River, Massachusetts on July 22, 1933 a daughter of the late William and Julia (Murphy) Roderick.

Pat attended and graduated from Fall River, Massachusetts and prepared for the business world.

On September 4, 1954 Pat married Bernard “Babe” Forcier, he survives. He was her partner for life and the love of her life.

Pat made a positive difference in many lives and brought comfort and boundless joy to everyone she met. Her kindness and caring nature made her the family matriarch. She very much loved her family and especially her little great-granddaughters. Pat was deeply committed to her children and grandchildren activities and demonstrated her unconditional devotion to her family, friends and neighbors. Her sincerity was evident to all who were lucky enough to know her. She always put the needs of others before her own.

Pat and Babe enjoyed getting together with welcome wagon friends and going out to eat and dance at the Greenville Public Country Club. They lived in Albion, Greenville and Murrysville/Export over the years. Pat enjoyed family gatherings, going to the beach, attending the POPS at Heinz Hall in Pittsburgh and traveling to New England to visit family and business trips around the United States, even Germany. Pat played the piano, belonged to many bridge clubs, volunteered for Meals on Wheels and helped prepare funeral meals.

Pat enjoyed her new life building her dream home and living at St. Paul’s in Greenville. She had truly come home to rejoin her old and new friends from Greenville.

Pat was a member of St. Michael Roman Catholic Church. She was of the Catholic faith for her entire life.

She is survived by her husband; a son, Kevin W. Forcier, Sr. (Teresa); her daughters, Eileen McLaughlin (Mark), Nanette Forcier, Rosanne Forcier and her “other kid” Pat Genung; her grandchildren, Kevin W. Forcier, Jr. (Tracey), Nicholas R. Forcier (Katie), Bridget McLaughlin, Michaela McLaughlin, Angela Nicastro (Gino) and Megan Ferringer; her great-granddaughters, Madilynn “Maddi” Forcier and Kiera Nicastro. She is also survived by numerous cousins, nieces, nephews and in-laws.

She was preceded in death by her parents; a younger sister, Janice Roderick-Hornby; a younger brother, William “Billy” Roderick and a son, Timothy “Wart” Forcier.

Pat’s family wishes to offer sincere thanks to St. Paul’s and UPMC East Monroeville for their love, care, and support.

Calling Hours will be Saturday, November 4, 2017, 12:30 – 1:30 p.m. at St. Michael Roman Catholic Church, 85 N. High Street, Greenville, Pennsylvania.

A Memorial Mass will follow on Saturday, November 4, 2017 at 1:30 p.m. with Rev. V. David Foradori, Pastor, as celebrant

Inurnment will be private and at a later date

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Leukemia Lymphoma Association of Western PA, River Walk Corporate Center, 333 E. Carson Street, Suite 441, Pittsburgh, PA 15219.

Condolences can be sent to Bernard “Babe” Forcier, 341 E. Jamestown Rd., Unit 84, Greenville, PA 16125.

Arrangments handled by Loutzenheiser-Jordan Funeral Home.

