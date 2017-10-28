Player of the Game: Salem’s Turner Johnson



SALEM, Ohio (WKBN) – Salem’s Turner Johnson was named Player of the Game for his play in the Quakers’ 48-8 win over West Branch in the WKBN High School Football Game of the Week LIVE on MyYTV in week ten of the 2017 high school football regular season.

The award is sponsored by Knight Line Embroidery and Screen Printing and Pizza Joe’s.

Johnson finished the night with a pair of interceptions on defense. He also hauled in a 30-yard touchdown reception, helping the Quakers punch their ticket to the postseason.