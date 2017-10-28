Police: 2 arrested in western Pa. for killing person, burning body

FRANKLIN, Pa. (WKBN) – Two suspects have been arrested after police say they killed a person and burned the body in Venango County.

Richard Kennedy and Amanda Cypher have been charged with criminal homicide, aggravated assault, abuse of a corpse and tampering with or fabricating evidence. They are in Venango County jail.

According to the report, around 5 p.m. Friday, the Polk Borough Fire Department was called out to a brush fire off of Waterworks Road. They found the body after putting the fire out.

The name of the victim has not yet been released.

Fanklin City Police are still investigating.