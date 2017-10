BEAVER TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – Police say a driver is facing charges after crashing a car into a Beaver Township home.

It happened just after 3 p.m. Saturday afternoon on Market St., south of Pine Lake Rd.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol says the driver drove off the wrong side of the road, crashing into a garage.

No one was hurt and the driver was charged with OVI and failure to control.

Beaver Twp. crash View as list View as gallery Open Gallery Viewer-submitted photo Viewer-submitted photo Viewer-submitted photo Viewer-submitted photo Viewer-submitted photo