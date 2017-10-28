Potential threat of Black Ice overnight in the Valley

As temperatures continue to drop after a damp day, the soaked Valley could see Black Ice

By Published: Updated:
Youngstown, Ohio weather forecast frost

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The weather is coming together in all the wrong ways Saturday night.

After damp conditions earlier in the day, we are tracking temperatures dropping into the 30s. The cold front has passed through the area, as the showers slowly push to the east.

While the rain moves out, the temperatures could drop quick enough that we could see some light snow in western Pennsylvania.

However, as temperatures continue to drop, that means the rest of the soaked Valley could see Black Ice.

Black Ice is a common name for ice that forms on the roadways. Since ice is see-through, it appears black on the roads and hard for drivers to spot at night.

We are in a dangerous situation, because the roads haven’t been treated due to the lack of snow. If temperatures drop below freezing, it will be the first freeze of the season.

The greatest area of concern are highway overpasses and bridges. This similar situation happened last March, where it was too warm for snow but at night sub-freezing temperatures caused a 40-car pile-up on Rt. 711.

Please be cautious if driving tonight and early tomorrow.

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s