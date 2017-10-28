Richard T. Darby Obituary

RICHMOND TOWNSHIP, Ohio – Richard T. “Rick” Darby, age 67, of Richmond Township, Ohio, died Saturday, October 28, 2017, at his home.

He was born September 22, 1950, in Rainelle, West Virginia, a son of Richard E. Darby and Dorothea L. (Sanford) Darby Grennan.

A former long time Chardon resident, Rick has lived in Richmond for the past 20 years.

He was employed in several areas in construction and was a jack of all trades. Most recently he has owned and operated Cherry Valley Choppers as a motorcycle mechanic.

Rick loved to ride, fix and do body work on motorcycles.

He is survived by his wife, S. Louise (Anderson) Darby, whom he married April 26, 1969, of Richmond; son, Richard A. Darby of Richmond; daughter, Tina L. (Possum) Young of Richmond; son, Cory S. (Chelsea Costello) Darby of Richmond; his father, Richard E. Darby of Boardman, Ohio; 12 grandchildren, Nicci (Scott) McCarthy, Tiffany (Arthur) McCarthy, Chyenne Young, Shana Darby, Nathan Young, Savannah (Joseph Schmidt) Ross, Briana Young, Skylar (Cody R.) Darby, Cory Darby, Jr., Morgan Darby, Montana Darby and Troy Darby; two sisters, Linda Stoltz of Dorset, Ohio and Karen Pentz of Winston Salem, North Carolina; stepbrother, Alex “Butch” Grennan of Andover; stepsister, Kitty Wright; stepbrother, Edward Grennan and best friend, Jeff Jewell.

He is preceded in death by his mother and his stepfather, Alexander Grennan.

A funeral service will be held on Thursday, November 2, 2017, at 11:00 a.m. at Baumgardner Funeral & Cremation Service, 134 Prospect St., Andover, Ohio.

Burial will follow in Richmond Center Cemetery.

Calling hours will be on Wednesday, November 1 from 5:00 – 8:00 p.m.

An online guestbook is available at www.baumgardnerfuneralhomes.com.