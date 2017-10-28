Ronald A. “Ron” Marian Obituary

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio – There will be a Mass of Christian Burial held on Thursday, November 2, 2017 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Anthony of Padua Church, 1125 Turin Avenue, Youngstown, with Very Rev. Msgr. Robert Siffrin V.G. officiating for Ronald A. “Ron” Marian, 76, of Youngstown, who peacefully passed away Saturday evening, October 28, 2017.

Ron will always be remembered and loved by his family and friends for so many wonderful qualities. He was the type of person that everyone loved and wanted to be around because of his smile, sense of humor and storytelling just to name a few. Ron is the type of person that “practices what he preaches”.

Ronald, known as “Ron”, was born September 9, 1941 in Youngstown to Alfred J. and Helen (Alfano) Marian and was raised on the city’s east and north sides. He was proud that he spent nearly all his adult life living and working in Youngstown.

Ron was a 1959 graduate of Ursuline High School and a talented baseball player, He played Little League, Pony League and Class B baseball as a youth and because of his talents earned a scholarship to Youngstown College, where he played “every position but catcher” for four years, under the great Coach Don Rosselli”. While at Youngstown College he earned a Bachelor’s Degree in Business Administration graduating in 1963.

Ron finding it hard to find jobs in Youngstown, went to worked in Cleveland as an insurance underwriter for several years. He returned to Youngstown to become the local United Way’s community relations director and discovered “this is me, I like helping people.”

He returned to college, earned a Master’s Degree in Business Administration and Counseling from Youngstown State University. In 1974, was named Community-Relations Director for the Mahoning County Mental Health Board and fours later became its Executive Director. Ron felt very passionate for his position and he said “The biggest part of his job has been convincing agencies to work together. If you don’t, you are lost.” Under his position as Executive Director he helped to develop and expand Mental Health with numerous agencies and was known throughout the state as the voice of mental health.

Ron has served on many boards, councils and committees, including: Chairman of the Mahoning County Children and Family First Council, Mahoning County Child Fatality Review Board, Chairman of the Mahoning County Suicide Prevention Coalition, Joint Commission Mental Retardation, three years on the executive council of Ohio Association of County Behavioral Health Authorities, Bitonte Visitors Committee at YSU, Mahoning County Corrections Planning Board, Mental Health Disaster Response Team, Mahoning County Homeless Continuum of Care and the Cold Weather Emergency Homeless Program.

Ron was awarded the Outstanding Alumni Award from YSU Counseling Department, the YSU Public Service Award for public service to the Mahoning Valley and the Outstanding Citizen Award from Youngstown City Council in 2007.

Ron had many passions throughout his life. He enjoyed golfing, collecting watches, spending time at the Lake Club, having lunch with the “Lunch Group” and fishing. He was also a talented painter using water colors and has won numerous awards for his paintings. Ron would paint for anyone who asked him to or that wanted one of his paintings.

Ron was an avid sports fan and enjoyed rooting on his favorite teams the Cleveland Indians, The Ohio State University and Youngstown State University.

Ron always put his family first and loved spending time with them especially his grandson, Christo. He was also an animal lover and enjoyed seeing his grandson’s pet cat, PJ. He would every day make sure to feed his squirrels so that they would have enough food to get them through the winter.

He leaves behind to hold onto his precious memories the love of his life, the former Yetta Michaelian whom he married February 1, 1964 at St. Anthony of Padua Church; a daughter, Michele (John) Gallagher of Columbus; a son, Todd Marian of Poland; his grandson, Christopher “Christo” Marian and pet grandson’s cat, PJ were both the apple of his eye; a sister, Barbara (Mike) Stretavski of Toledo; along with many nieces, nephews, loving cousins and friends.

Ron was preceded in death by his parents and his beloved pet cats, Mr. Peabody “Petey” and Midnight Velvet.

Family and friends may pay their respects on Wednesday, November 1, 2017 from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. at the Rossi & Santucci Funeral Home, 4221 Market Street, Boardman (new location) and again on Thursday, November 2, 2017 from 9:00 – 9:45 a.m. at St. Anthony of Padua Church, Youngstown.

Burial will take place at Tod Homestead Cemetery, Youngstown.

Family and friends may visit www.rossisantuccifh.com to sign the guest book and send condolences to the Marian family.

In quoting Ron “The important thing about your lot in life is whether you use it for building or for parking.”

