Russell L. Greeneisen Obituary

SALEM, Ohio – Russell L. Greeneisen, age 70, died at at 1:43 a.m. on Saturday, October 28, 2017 at his home.

He was born September 3, 1947 in Alliance, the son of the late Russell and Thelma (Simmons) Greeneisen.

He retired from Butech-Bliss as an assembler.

Russell attended St. Paul Church with his wife.

He graduated from West Branch High School.

His hobbies included woodworking and helping his wife make crafts and had a passion for always fixing things. He was always available to help others and enjoyed attending his grandchildren’s sporting events.

Russell was a veteran of the U.S. Navy.

Survivors include his wife, Katherine (Meissner) Greeneisen, whom he married May 24, 1969; two sons, Michael (Jennifer) Greeneisen of Salem and Jeffrey (Jody) Greeneisen of Beloit; a sister, Brenda Wright of Willoughby; two brothers, Gary Greeneisen of Columbus and Galen Greeneisen of Alliance and three granddaughters, Jenna Greeneisen, Skyler Greeneisen and Ragan Greeneisen.

Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, November 1, 2017 at the Stark Memorial Funeral Home with Father Robert Edwards officiating.

Calling hours will be held from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, October 31, 2017 at the funeral home.

Burial will be held at Highland Memorial Park.

Condolences maybe sent at www.starkmemorial.com.