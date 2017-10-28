Ruth Elizabeth Sharp Obituary

LISBON, Ohio – Ruth Elizabeth Sharp, 87, of State Route 518, passed away peacefully at her home at 9:36 a.m. on Saturday, October 28, 2017.

Mrs. Sharp was born July 19, 1930 in Gallipolis, Ohio, a daughter of the late Raymond and Fern (Martin) Buckley.

Ruth was a homemaker and faithful member of the Lisbon Church of the Nazarene, where she taught primary Sunday School for many years.

She also enjoyed sewing, gardening and cooking.

She is survived and will be dearly missed by her loving husband of 67 years, Lloyd Sharp, whom she married February 21, 1950; daughter, Carol (Allan) Brown of Lisbon; brothers, John Buckley and Paul (Kay) Buckley, both of Lisbon; grandchildren, Shelley (Nathaniel) Pirogowicz, Matthew Brown, Allison (Toby) Warner and Joshua Brown and great-grandchildren, Isabella and Elizabeth Pirogowicz.

In addition to her parents, Ruth was also preceded in death by her brothers, Eugene and Larry Buckley.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, November 2, 2017 at the Eells-Leggett-Stauffer Funeral Home with the Rev. Brian Brown officiating.

Burial will follow at the Lisbon Cemetery.

The family will receive friends from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday, November 1 and from 10:00 a.m. until time of services on Thursday at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions in Ruth’s memory may be made to Akron Children’s Hospital Foundation, ATTN: Foundation, One Perkins Square, Akron, Ohio 44308-1062 or online at www.akronchildrens.org.

Friends may send condolences online at www.eells-leggett-stauffer.com.