Shirley A. Kimple Obituary

NILES, Ohio – Shirley A. Kimple, 79, passed away peacefully at 8:19 p.m., Saturday, October 28, 2017 at the Signature Health Care following an extended illness.

Shirley was born in Buffalo, New York on January 19, 1938 the daughter of Leon and Helen Edwards.

She was of the protestant faith and cherished the activities with her children and grandchildren.

Shirley is survived by three sons, Kelley Kimple, Robert (Kelley) Kimple, Sr. both of Niles and Michael (Lynn) Edwards of Idaho; three daughters, Robin (Robert) Burk of Howland, Kimberley (Victor) Holbrook and April (Robert) Kennedy both of Niles; 19 grandchildren; many great-grandchildren and several great-great-grandchildren and one stepbrother, Thomas (Sue) Geising of Minnesota.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Ray Kimple whom she married June 18, 1954 and he died May 30, 2002; daughter, Karen Doran; one granddaughter and two grandsons.

Family and friends may call at the Holeton-Yuhasz Funeral Home Friday, November 4, 2017 from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m.

Funeral services and burial will be private at the Niles City Cemetery.

