Steven G. Frew Obituary

GREENSBURG, Pennsylvania (Formerly Lisbon, Ohio) – Steven G Frew, 74, of Greensburg, Pennsylvania, a former resident of Lisbon, Ohio, passed away unexpectedly Saturday morning, October 28, 2017 at Westmoreland Hospital in Greensburg.

Born in Salem, Ohio on March 22, 1943, Steve was the son of the late William S. and Mary Irene (George) Frew.

Steve graduated from Lisbon David Anderson High School in 1961, where he played football, basketball and baseball all four years. He went on to play baseball and football at Muskingum College, graduating with his Bachelor’s Degree in 1965.

Following graduation, Steve went on to teach and coach in Lisbon. He coached football under Bud Bucher and basketball under Gary Pike. He also taught school and coached in Cambridge Ohio and St. Clairsville Ohio.

In 1970, Steve joined the family business, Buckeye Publishing Co. and became the fifth generation publisher of the Evening Journal, later becoming the Morning Journal while he was in charge, making it the most circulated paper in Columbiana County.

Steve sold the Buckeye Publishing Co. in 1987 to pursue the family’s love for Arabian horses, travelling and showing Arabian, Half-Arabian and Saddlebred horses across the United States and Canada, until moving to Greensburg, Pennsylvania in 1995.

Steve was inducted into the Lisbon Athletic Hall of Fame in October, 2010 and recognized as a football, baseball, basketball player and coach.

He was also a member of the Catholic Church of Greensburg.

His greatest passion was watching his eight grandchildren participate in their various activities. He was always their biggest supporters in whatever they chose to pursue.

He will be deeply missed by his family. He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Sara (Dusz) Frew; his two daughters, Natalie Von (Jerry) DeRiso of Greensburg and Shane (David) Dunn of Lisbon; eight grandchildren, Adam Faulk of Yukon, Oklahoma, Alexandra DeRiso of Washington, District of Columbia, Karsyn Faulk of Lisbon, Dominic, Joe and Gia DeRiso of Greensburg and Christopher and Kadence Dunn of Lisbon; his brother-in-law, Gary McCuckin of New Waterford; cousin, Jodine Pilmer and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by his sister, Gretchen McGuckin.

Private funeral services and burial will take place on Friday, November 3, 2017 at the Lisbon Cemetery Chapel.

Public calling hours will be held from 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. on Thursday, November 2, 2017 at the Eells-Leggett-Stauffer Funeral Home.

Memorial contributions may be made in Steve’s memory to the American Heart Association.

Friends may also view Steve’s memorial tribute page and express condolences online at www.eells-leggett-stauffer.com.