Storm Team 27: A soggy start to the weekend

WHAT WE’RE TRACKING
Cooler temperatures will push into the area this weekend with rain showers likely today. The risk for a snowflake will be possible into early Sunday morning as temperatures fall into the lower 30s.
Forecast
Today: Rain likely. Turning cooler. (100%)
High: 50(Falling)
Tonight: Chance for showers. A snowflake possible late. (40%)
Low: 32
Sunday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for showers. Rain may mix with wet snow early. (40%)
High: 47
Monday: Partly sunny. Isolated rain or snow showers early in northern Snowbelt. (20%)
High: 49 Low: 34
Tuesday: Partly sunny.
High: 47 Low: 34
Wednesday: Scattered showers. May mix with wet snow early. (60%)
High: 49 Low: 31
Thursday: Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers. (60%)
High: 59 Low: 42
Friday: Chance for showers. (40%)
High: 55 Low: 46
Saturday:Chance for showers. (40%)
High: 53 Low: 36
.