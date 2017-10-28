Storm Team 27: A soggy start to the weekend



WHAT WE’RE TRACKING

Cooler temperatures will push into the area this weekend with rain showers likely today. The risk for a snowflake will be possible into early Sunday morning as temperatures fall into the lower 30s.

Forecast

Today: Rain likely. Turning cooler. (100%)

High: 50(Falling)

Tonight: Chance for showers. A snowflake possible late. (40%)

Low: 32

Sunday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for showers. Rain may mix with wet snow early. (40%)

High: 47

Monday: Partly sunny. Isolated rain or snow showers early in northern Snowbelt. (20%)

High: 49 Low: 34

Tuesday: Partly sunny.

High: 47 Low: 34

Wednesday: Scattered showers. May mix with wet snow early. (60%)

High: 49 Low: 31

Thursday: Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers. (60%)

High: 59 Low: 42

Friday: Chance for showers. (40%)

High: 55 Low: 46

Saturday:Chance for showers. (40%)

High: 53 Low: 36