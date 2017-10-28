Storm Team 27: Flurries possible overnight

WHAT WE’RE TRACKING
Tonight the temperatures will fall below freezing in spots across the Valley. As the rain moves out of the area there is a chance some cities in the eastern portion of our viewing area could see some light snow. No accumulation is expected.

Tomorrow the chance for rain continues with highs in the upper 40s. Sunday night there is another chance for flurries mixed in with the rain.

Forecast

Tonight: Mostly Cloudy. Chance for showers. Flurries possible. (30%)
Low: 33

Sunday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for showers. Flurries possible. (40%)
High: 47

Sunday night: Mostly cloudy. Chance for showers. Rain with wet snow mixing in. (40%)
Low: 35

Monday: Partly sunny. Isolated shower. Rain/Snow mix. Breezy (20% AM)
High: 49

Tuesday: Mostly sunny.
High: 47   Low: 34

Wednesday:  Mostly cloudy. Afternoon scattered showers. (60% PM)
High: 49   Low: 32

Thursday: Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers. (60%)
High: 58   Low: 42

Friday: Chance for showers. (30%)
High: 57   Low: 47

Saturday: Partly sunny.
High: 55   Low: 40

