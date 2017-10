POLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – Valley Christian downed Crestwood, 47-18, Saturday and is likely headed to the postseason with a 5-5 record.

It was all Valley Christian, all night — including a Jamynk Jackson 75-yard punt return TD in the second quarter that came after he initially muffed the punt.

