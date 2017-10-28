YSU drops 4th straight with 35-0 loss to Illinois State

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Youngstown State dropped its fourth straight game Saturday, falling to Illinois State, 35-0, on Saturday at Stambaugh Stadium.

The Penguins are now 3-5 overall and just 1-4 in the Missouri Valley Football Conference.

YSU’s offense gained just 147 total yards, while ISU racked up 341 yards.

Penguins quarterback Ricky Davis completed 5 of 13 passes for 47 yards and an interception, while Nathan Mays went 3 of 5 for 16 yards.

YSU trailed 14-0 after the first quarter and 21-0 at halftime.

The Penguins travel to Indiana State next week.