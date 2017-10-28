YSU drops 4th straight with 35-0 loss to Illinois State

The Penguins are now 3-5 overall and just 1-4 in the Missouri Valley Football Conference

By Published:
Youngstown State downed Robert Morris 30-0 Saturday in their home opener at Stambaugh Stadium

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Youngstown State dropped its fourth straight game Saturday, falling to Illinois State, 35-0, on Saturday at Stambaugh Stadium.

The Penguins are now 3-5 overall and just 1-4 in the Missouri Valley Football Conference.

YSU’s offense gained just 147 total yards, while ISU racked up 341 yards.

Penguins quarterback Ricky Davis completed 5 of 13 passes for 47 yards and an interception, while Nathan Mays went 3 of 5 for 16 yards.

YSU trailed 14-0 after the first quarter and 21-0 at halftime.

The Penguins travel to Indiana State next week.

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s