18 local high school football teams qualify for playoffs

Week eleven features three all-local matchups

All Ohio high school football playoff games, except the state championships, will take place on Friday nights beginning this Fall.

COLLUMBUS, Ohio (WKBN) – The OHSAA has released the 2017 Ohio high school football playoff pairings. A grand total of eighteen local teams have qualified. Postseason play begins on Friday November, 3. All games will kickoff at 7:30.

The following are the matchups involving teams from the valley.  There are three all-local matchups set for week eleven.

Division II – Region 7
#7 Boardman (6-4) vs. #2 Massillon Washington (7-3)

Division III – Region 9
#8 Aurora (6-4) vs. #1 Canfield (10-0)

Division IV  – Region 13
#8 Salem (7-3) vs. #1 Steubenville (10-0)
#5 Cardinal Mooney (6-4) vs. #4 Poland (8-2)
#7 Struthers (7-3) vs. #2 Perry (10-0)
#6 Girard (9-1) vs. #3 Lakeview (9-1)

Division V – Region 17
#8 Crestview (6-4) vs. #1 South Range (10-0)

Division VI – Region 21
#8 Columbiana (7-3) vs. #1 Rootstown (10-0)
#5 Western Reserve (8-2) vs. #4 Norwayne (9-1)
#7 East Palestine (8-2) vs. #2 Mogadore ((8-1)
#6 Liberty (8-2) vs. #3 Kirtland (10-0)

Division VII – Region 25
#8 Mathews (6-4) vs. #1 Dalton (10-0)
#5 Lisbon (6-4) vs. #4 Windham (8-2)
#7 Warren JFK (4-6) vs. #2 Cuyahoga Heights (8-1)
#6 Valley Christian (5-5) vs. #3 East Canton (8-2)

