Area police watch over Girard during fallen officer’s funeral

GIRARD, Ohio (WKBN) – Police officers from around the area helped protect Girard on Sunday while city officers attended the funeral service for fallen officer Justin Leo.

People paying their respects during the funeral procession said they were thankful.

“It really means a lot to see that kind of camaraderie and to see that type of initiative by those other officers to make sure that our community is safe,” John Blue of Girard said.

The Girard police and fire departments work together closely, so firefighters from Liberty also helped cover shifts.

Firefighters from around the county paid their respects as well.

“With what they are able to do, we want to thank all the other departments for stepping up in obviously a terrible situation,” said Keith Schubert of Girard.

People from around the area came to honor the fallen officer as well.

“I brought my children out here today,” said Jim Houck of Niles. “It’s like a teaching moment for my kids — to show them respect and to show them and remind them every day the sacrifice our first responders make.”

And that sacrifice was honored Sunday with other first responders keeping watch on the city.

