Boardman meets Massillon in their playoff opener

The Spartans are making their 10th post-season appearance.

Boardman Spartans Football Playoff Preview
BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Boardman has now advanced to week eleven in five of the last eleven years.

The Spartans closed out the regular season by winning three of their last four games including a week 10 42-6 victory over Lakeside behind three touchdowns by quarterback Mike O’Horo.

In matchups against teams who finished with a winning record, the Spartans were 2-4 as they were outscored 26.8-13.3.

Boardman has allowed just 2 opponents to score 30-points in a game this season while the offense has tallied 30-points 4 times.

Sparty begins their playoff trek against Massillon.

Division 2 Region 7 Playoff Picture
#8 Canal Winchester (6-4) at #1 Walnut Ridge (8-1)
#5 New Albany (6-4) at #4 Whitehall-Yearling (7-3)
#6 Ashland (8-2) at #3 Mifflin (8-2)
#7 Boardman (6-4) at #2 Massillon (7-3)

2017 Schedule
Spartans 42 Lakeside 6
Fitch 28 Spartans 7
Spartans 20 Ursuline 14 2 OT
Spartans 28 Harding 21
Canfield 17 Spartans 7
Mooney 21 Spartans 7
Steubenville 42 Spartans 21
Spartans 39 Jackson 36
Spartans 35 Howland 17
Spartans 41 East 7

Team Stats
Scoring Offense: 24.7
Scoring Defense: 20.9

Spartans’ Playoff History
Appearances: 10
Playoff Record: 6-9
Regional Championship: 2 (1987, 1995)
State Finalist: 1 (1987)
State Championship: None

