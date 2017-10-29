Can Crestview slow down South Range this week?

Crestview won four straight games to close out the season.

Crestview Rebels High School Football

Crestview Rebels Football Playoff Preview
NEW WATERFORD, Ohio (WKBN) – After missing the playoffs last year, Crestview is back in week eleven. The Rebels have advanced to the post-season in nine of the last ten years.

Since the Rebels last met South Range, they’ve won their final games of the season. The two schools will meet again this week.

Crestview was able to score 30-plus points 5 times and allowed just one team (South Range) to score more than 28-points this season.

Division 5 Region 17 Playoff Picture
#8 Crestview (6-4) at #1 South Range (10-0)
#5 Fairless (8-2) at #4 Akron Manchester (8-2)
#6 Gilmour Academy (6-4) at #3 Black River (9-1)
#7 Wickliffe (7-3) at #2 Grand Valley (10-0)

2017 Schedule
Rebels 39 Lakeview (PA) 0
Rebels 28 Indian Creek 25
Rebels 35 Kent Roosevelt 18
Rebels 54 Magnolia (WV) 9
South Range 34 Rebels 7
Shaw 21 Rebels 0
Warren JFK 28 Rebels 14
Rebels 48 Akron North 8
Struthers 16 Rebels 9
Rebels 41 West Branch 20

Team Stats
Scoring Offense: 27.5
Scoring Defense: 17.9

Rebels’ Playoff History
Appearances: 15
Playoff Record: 12-14
Regional Championship: None
State Finalist: None
State Championship: None

