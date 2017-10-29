Columbiana faces top seeded Rootstown in week 11

Columbiana Clippers Football Playoff Preview
COLUMBIANA, Ohio (WKBN) – The Clippers have now qualified for the post-season in 9 of the last 15 years.
Columbiana had won five straight before their week ten loss to East Palestine.
The Clippers were 3-3 in games against teams who finished with a winning record this season.
Top seeded Rootstown will be the Clippers first opponent.
Division 6 Region 21 Playoff Picture
#8 Columbiana (7-3) at #1 Rootstown (10-0)
#5 Western Reserve (8-2) at #4 Norwayne (9-1)
#6 Liberty (8-2) at #3 Kirtland (10-0)
#7 East Palestine (8-2) at #2 Mogadore (8-1)
2017 Schedule
East Palestine 31 Clippers 22
Clippers 22 Southern 18
Clippers 24 Lisbon 19
Clippers 47 Wellsville 13
Clippers 34 United 14
Clippers 62 Leetonia 0
Springfield 35 Clippers 0
Clippers 38 McDonald 37 OT
Western Reserve 34 Clippers 3
Team Stats
Scoring Offense: 29.4
Scoring Defense: 20.8
Clippers’ Playoff History
Appearances: 11
Playoff Record: 5-10
Regional Championship: None
State Finalist: None
State Championship: None