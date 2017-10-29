Columbiana faces top seeded Rootstown in week 11

The Clippers has won five of their last six to close out the season.

Columbiana Football

Columbiana Clippers Football Playoff Preview
COLUMBIANA, Ohio (WKBN) – The Clippers have now qualified for the post-season in 9 of the last 15 years.

Columbiana had won five straight before their week ten loss to East Palestine.

The Clippers were 3-3 in games against teams who finished with a winning record this season.

Top seeded Rootstown will be the Clippers first opponent.

Division 6 Region 21 Playoff Picture
#8 Columbiana (7-3) at #1 Rootstown (10-0)
#5 Western Reserve (8-2) at #4 Norwayne (9-1)
#6 Liberty (8-2) at #3 Kirtland (10-0)
#7 East Palestine (8-2) at #2 Mogadore (8-1)

2017 Schedule
East Palestine 31 Clippers 22
Clippers 22 Southern 18
Clippers 24 Lisbon 19
Clippers 47 Wellsville 13
Clippers 34 United 14
Clippers 62 Leetonia 0
Springfield 35 Clippers 0
Clippers 38 McDonald 37 OT
Western Reserve 34 Clippers 3

Team Stats
Scoring Offense: 29.4
Scoring Defense: 20.8

Clippers’ Playoff History
Appearances: 11
Playoff Record: 5-10
Regional Championship: None
State Finalist: None
State Championship: None

