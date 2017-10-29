Despite their week 10 loss, Girard averages 48 points per game

Girard will face Lakeview in round one.

Girard Indians High School Football - Girard, Ohio

Girard Indians’ Football Playoff Preview
GIRARD, Ohio (WKBN) – The Indians are making their first post-season appearance since 2014.

Throughout their first nine games of the season, Girard had won all nine games by an average margin of 41 points (50.6 to 10.3). In their regular season finale, the Indians were stymied by Liberty – 41-28. Their loss to the Leopards was the only game this season where a team was able to score over 30-points against Girard.

Division 4 Region 13 Playoff Picture
#8 Salem (7-3) at #1 Steubenville (10-0)
#5 Mooney (6-4) at #4 Poland (8-2)
#6 Girard (9-1) at #3 Lakeview (9-1)
#7 Struthers (7-3) at #2 Perry (10-0)

2017 Schedule
Liberty 41 Indians 28
Indians 55 LaBrae 21
Indians 66 Newton Falls 6
Indians 56 Brookfield 7
Indians 45 Campbell Memorial 0
Indians 51 Jefferson 0
Indians 54 Champion 0
Indians 42 Warren JFK 7
Indians 39 Hubbard 28
Indians 47 Niles 24

Team Stats
Scoring Offense: 48.3
Scoring Defense: 13.4

Indians’ Playoff History
Appearances: 8
Playoff Record: 7-7
Regional Championship: None
State Finalist: None
State Championship: None

