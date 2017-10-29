East Palestine makes their mark; won last 8 to qualify

East Palestine Bulldogs Football Playoff Preview

EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (WKBN) – After winning their final eight games to close out the regular season, East Palestine finds themselves in the playoffs for the second time in the last three years. The Bulldogs scored 408 points during their win streak, that’s an average of 51 points per game.

East Palestine will meet up with #2 seed Mogadore this week.

Division 6 Region 21 Playoff Picture

#8 Columbiana (7-3) at #1 Rootstown (10-0)

#5 Western Reserve (8-2) at #4 Norwayne (9-1)

#6 Liberty (8-2) at #3 Kirtland (10-0)

#7 East Palestine (8-2) at #2 Mogadore (8-1)

2017 Schedule

Bulldogs 31 Columbiana 22

Bulldogs 55 Lisbon 28

Bulldogs 64 Toronto 20

Bulldogs 55 Leetonia 7

Bulldogs 57 Southern 44

Bulldogs 57 Wellsville 39

Bulldogs 36 United 7

Bulldogs 53 Campbell Memorial 26

Perry 65 Bulldogs 12

Salem 34 Bulldogs 28

Team Stats

Scoring Offense: 44.8

Scoring Defense: 29.2

Bulldogs’ Playoff History

Appearances: 4

Playoff Record: 1-3

Regional Championship: None

State Finalist: None

State Championship: None