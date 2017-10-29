East Palestine makes their mark; won last 8 to qualify

For the season, the Bulldogs have averaged 45 points per outing.

By Published: Updated:
East Palestine Bulldogs football – Palestine, Ohio

East Palestine Bulldogs Football Playoff Preview
EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (WKBN) – After winning their final eight games to close out the regular season, East Palestine finds themselves in the playoffs for the second time in the last three years. The Bulldogs scored 408 points during their win streak, that’s an average of 51 points per game.

East Palestine will meet up with #2 seed Mogadore this week.

Division 6 Region 21 Playoff Picture
#8 Columbiana (7-3) at #1 Rootstown (10-0)
#5 Western Reserve (8-2) at #4 Norwayne (9-1)
#6 Liberty (8-2) at #3 Kirtland (10-0)
#7 East Palestine (8-2) at #2 Mogadore (8-1)

2017 Schedule
Bulldogs 31 Columbiana 22
Bulldogs 55 Lisbon 28
Bulldogs 64 Toronto 20
Bulldogs 55 Leetonia 7
Bulldogs 57 Southern 44
Bulldogs 57 Wellsville 39
Bulldogs 36 United 7
Bulldogs 53 Campbell Memorial 26
Perry 65 Bulldogs 12
Salem 34 Bulldogs 28

Team Stats
Scoring Offense: 44.8
Scoring Defense: 29.2

Bulldogs’ Playoff History
Appearances: 4
Playoff Record: 1-3
Regional Championship: None
State Finalist: None
State Championship: None

Related Posts

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s