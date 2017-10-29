East Palestine makes their mark; won last 8 to qualify

East Palestine Bulldogs Football Playoff Preview
EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (WKBN) – After winning their final eight games to close out the regular season, East Palestine finds themselves in the playoffs for the second time in the last three years. The Bulldogs scored 408 points during their win streak, that’s an average of 51 points per game.
East Palestine will meet up with #2 seed Mogadore this week.
Division 6 Region 21 Playoff Picture
#8 Columbiana (7-3) at #1 Rootstown (10-0)
#5 Western Reserve (8-2) at #4 Norwayne (9-1)
#6 Liberty (8-2) at #3 Kirtland (10-0)
#7 East Palestine (8-2) at #2 Mogadore (8-1)
2017 Schedule
Bulldogs 31 Columbiana 22
Bulldogs 55 Lisbon 28
Bulldogs 64 Toronto 20
Bulldogs 55 Leetonia 7
Bulldogs 57 Southern 44
Bulldogs 57 Wellsville 39
Bulldogs 36 United 7
Bulldogs 53 Campbell Memorial 26
Perry 65 Bulldogs 12
Salem 34 Bulldogs 28
Team Stats
Scoring Offense: 44.8
Scoring Defense: 29.2
Bulldogs’ Playoff History
Appearances: 4
Playoff Record: 1-3
Regional Championship: None
State Finalist: None
State Championship: None