Edgar N. Mendenhall Obituary

MECCA, Ohio – Edgar N. Mendenhall, 70, of Mecca, passed away peacefully on Sunday, October 29, 2017 at home.

He was born May 19, 1947 in Red Wing, Minnesota, the son of Robert N. and Doris A. (Splitstone) Mendenhall and had lived in Ohio since the 1960s.

A veteran of the U.S. Army and a lifelong truck driver, Edgar also drove taxi for the Amish.

An avid raccoon hunter in his younger days, he enjoyed going to scrapyards and spending time with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

He will be sadly missed by his two children, Linda Mendenhall of Mecca and Travis (Charity) Mendenhall of North Bloomfield; four grandsons, Trevor and Nevin Mendenhall and Gage and David Markley; two great-grandsons, Gunner and Brilen Markley; a sister, Lea Mendenhall of Espyville, Pennsylvania and a brother, Don (Barb) Liles of Kansas.

Preceding him in death are his parents and a sister, Ellen Mae Mendenhall.

Per his request, cremation is taking place.

Memorial services will be held 4:00 p.m. Saturday, November 4, 2017 at Staton-Borowski Funeral Home, with Chaplain Pat Goss of Southern Care Hospice officiating.

Friends may call 3:00 – 4:00 p.m. on Saturday at the funeral home.