Jack Thomas Carabine Obituary

BOARDMAN, Ohio – Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated by Rev. Gerald DeLucia at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, November 2 at St. Charles Church, Boardman, for Jack Thomas Carabine, who passed away peacefully surrounded by his family Sunday morning, October 29.

Jack was born December 16, 1936 in Youngstown, a son of Albert and Gertrude Hammond Carabine.

He was a 1955 graduate of Ursuline High School and served his country in the U.S. Air Force.

Jack worked at Haber Furniture and also at the K-Mart distribution center, until retiring in 1999.

He enjoyed being a woodworker.

Jack was a member of St. Charles Church where he was an usher as well as a Fourth Degree Knights of Columbus.

Jack became a member of the Knights of Columbus in 1964, while in the military.

He, along with his wife Lois, were instrumental in the ‘Life in the Spirit’ Weekends, as well as the Marriage Encounter weekends in the Youngstown Diocese for over ten years.

He leaves to cherish his memory, his wife, the former Lois Ann Gilmore, whom he graduated in 1955 from Ursuline with and whom he married October 15, 1960 at St. Patrick’s Church. Jack loved his family and was a dad and a papa who was truly hands-on with his children and grandchildren. Jack will be deeply missed by a son, John T. Carabine of Phoenix, Arizona; two daughters, Linda Carabine Mincher of North Royalton, Ohio and Jacqui Carabine Sammartino of Boardman and three grandchildren, Brad James Carabine, Drew Mincher and Collen Mincher.

Besides his parents, Jack is preceded in death by a daughter-in-law, Elizabeth; a son-in-law, Anthony Sammartino, Jr.; his stepmother, Marie Hogan Carabine and several stepbrothers and stepsisters.

Friends may call on Wednesday, November 1 from 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. at Fox Funeral Home, 4700 Market Street, Boardman and on Thursday, November 2 at St. Charles Church from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the Mass at 11:00 a.m.

Interment at Calvary cemetery will follow.

Jack’s family wishes to have memorial tributes in his name given to Hospice House, 9803 Sharrott Road, Poland, OH 44514.

Family and friends may visit www.foxfuneralhome.org to send condolences.