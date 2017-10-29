Lakeview meets an old-rival in the first round

Lakeview and Girard will meet in an old rivalry game in the playoffs.

Lakeview Bulldogs High School Football - Cortland, Ohio

Lakeview Bulldogs’ Football Playoff Preview
CORTLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – After their week one loss to Howland (23-19), the Bulldogs has put together nine consecutive wins including their season finale win over Struthers (28-8).

Lakeview scored 30-points 7 times and only allowed a single opponent to top 30 once. The defense is one of five teams who allowed one foe to score 30 points once (Crestview, Girard, Mooney, South Range).

The Bulldogs will face their old Trumbull Athletic Conference rival in Girard in the opener.

Division 4 Region 13 Playoff Picture
#8 Salem (7-3) at #1 Steubenville (10-0)
#5 Mooney (6-4) at #4 Poland (8-2)
#6 Girard (9-1) at #3 Lakeview (9-1)
#7 Struthers (7-3) at #2 Perry (10-0)

2017 Schedule
Bulldogs 28 Struthers 8
Bulldogs 38 Champion 0
Bulldogs 35 Poland 30
Bulldogs 43 Edgewood 7
Bulldogs 31 Jefferson 0
Bulldogs 41 Niles 16
Bulldogs 7 Hubbard 6
Bulldogs 34 LaBrae 6
Bulldogs 30 Liberty 20
Howland 23 Bulldogs 19

Team Stats
Scoring Offense: 30.6
Scoring Defense: 11.6

Bulldogs’ Playoff History
Appearances: 9
Playoff Record: 5-8
Regional Championship: None
State Finalist: None
State Championship: None

