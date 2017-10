WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) –¬†Part of Warren’s southeast side now looks a lot different, as the last remaining blast furnace in the Valley was brought down Sunday afternoon.

It happened around 12:30 p.m. Former steel workers showed up to watch it happen.

The plant has been through several owners in the past 20 years.

It was first called the Trumbull Cliffs blast furnace in Warren, then Republic Steel and eventually RG Steel.