Last year’s champ returns; JFK to meet Cuyahoga Heights

The Eagles stopped their losing 5-game losing skid in week 10.

Warren JFK Eagles High School Football - Warren, OH.

Warren JFK Eagles Football Playoff Preview
WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – After not qualifying for the playoffs for two years, JFK has now advanced to the post-season in each of the last three years (2015-17).

Last year’s D7 champion recorded just a 4-6 mark but played 6 games against teams who finished with a non-losing record.

JFK will meet Cuyahoga Heights.

Division 7 Region 25 Playoff Picture
#8 Mathews (6-4) at #1 Dalton (10-0)
#5 Lisbon (6-4) at #4 Windham (8-2)
#6 Valley Christian (5-5) at #3 East Canton (8-2)
#7 Warren JFK (4-6) at #2 Cuyahoga Heights (8-1)

2017 Schedule
Eagles 34 St. Thomas Aquinas 3
Cleveland VASJ 41 Eagles 21
Cleveland Central Catholic 27 Eagles 16
Royal Imperial Collegiate 27 Eagles 22
Trinity 31 Eagles 20
Steubenville Catholic Central 39 Eagles 23
Eagles 28 Crestview 14
Girard 42 Eagles 7
Eagles 28 LaBrae 21 OT
Eagles 42 Champion 21

Team Stats
Scoring Offense: 24.1
Scoring Defense: 26.6

Eagles’ Playoff History
Appearances: 22
Playoff Record: 33-19
Regional Championship: 7 (1989, 1991, 1992, 1998, 2003, 2006, 2016)
State Finalist: 3 (1989, 1992, 2006)
State Championship: 2 (1991, 2016)

