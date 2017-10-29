Last year’s champ returns; JFK to meet Cuyahoga Heights

Warren JFK Eagles Football Playoff Preview

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – After not qualifying for the playoffs for two years, JFK has now advanced to the post-season in each of the last three years (2015-17).

Last year’s D7 champion recorded just a 4-6 mark but played 6 games against teams who finished with a non-losing record.

JFK will meet Cuyahoga Heights.

Division 7 Region 25 Playoff Picture

#8 Mathews (6-4) at #1 Dalton (10-0)

#5 Lisbon (6-4) at #4 Windham (8-2)

#6 Valley Christian (5-5) at #3 East Canton (8-2)

#7 Warren JFK (4-6) at #2 Cuyahoga Heights (8-1)

2017 Schedule

Eagles 34 St. Thomas Aquinas 3

Cleveland VASJ 41 Eagles 21

Cleveland Central Catholic 27 Eagles 16

Royal Imperial Collegiate 27 Eagles 22

Trinity 31 Eagles 20

Steubenville Catholic Central 39 Eagles 23

Eagles 28 Crestview 14

Girard 42 Eagles 7

Eagles 28 LaBrae 21 OT

Eagles 42 Champion 21

Team Stats

Scoring Offense: 24.1

Scoring Defense: 26.6

Eagles’ Playoff History

Appearances: 22

Playoff Record: 33-19

Regional Championship: 7 (1989, 1991, 1992, 1998, 2003, 2006, 2016)

State Finalist: 3 (1989, 1992, 2006)

State Championship: 2 (1991, 2016)