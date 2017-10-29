Liberty’s Kravitz Deli dedicating day to fallen Girard officer

On Friday -- National Sandwich Day -- the deli is offering special deals and donating money in honor of Justin Leo

LIBERTY TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – Kravitz Deli in Liberty is dedicating Friday, November 3 — a.k.a. National Sandwich Day — to fallen Girard Officer Justin Leo.

Kravitz says Leo was a regular customer at the deli on Belmont Avenue even before he became a Girard Police officer.

The store added, “He enjoyed the friendship of many of the Kravitz staff, and especially a former staff member turned police officer, JJ Silverman, another young police officer on the Girard Police force.”

Since Leo wore badge no. 324, Kravitz is offering its signature corned beef, turkey and Rueben sandwiches for 3 for $24.

Kravitz will also be giving $1 for each sandwich sold that day to a charitable fund in honor of Justin Leo.

Kravitz also says that as a further sign of its honor and respect for the police force, any member of the police departments in Girard, Liberty and Youngstown can stop into the Kravitz Deli in Liberty and get a free sandwich on Friday.

Officer Justin Leo (Courtesy of the Girard Police Department)
Officer Justin Leo (Courtesy of the Girard Police Department)

