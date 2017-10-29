Lisbon makes their 3rd playoff appearance in a row

The Blue Devils lost each of their final three games.

Lisbon Blue Devils High School Football

Lisbon Blue Devils Football Playoff Preview
LISBON, Ohio (WKBN) – The Blue Devils has advanced to the post-season in three consecutive seasons (2015-2017).

Lisbon stumbled into the playoffs after falling in each of their last three games. The Blue Devils allowed 130 points during that stretch (43.3 avg). They had allowed just 122 points during their first seven matchups of the 2017 season (17.4 avg).

The Devils will meet the Bombers.

Division 7 Region 25 Playoff Picture
#8 Mathews (6-4) at #1 Dalton (10-0)
#5 Lisbon (6-4) at #4 Windham (8-2)
#6 Valley Christian (5-5) at #3 East Canton (8-2)
#7 Warren JFK (4-6) at #2 Cuyahoga Heights (8-1)

2017 Schedule
United 51 Blue Devils 33
East Palestine 55 Blue Devils 28
Columbiana 24 Blue Devils 19
Blue Devils 48 Toronto 12
Blue Devils 41 Leetonia 0
Blue Devils 31 Southern 20
Blue Devils 43 Wellsville 20
Valley Christian 14 Blue Devils 12
Blue Devils 33 Mineral Ridge 32
Blue Devils 35 Malvern 24

Team Stats
Scoring Offense: 32.3
Scoring Defense: 25.2

Blue Devils’ Playoff History
Appearances: 8
Playoff Record: 6-6
Regional Championship: 1 (1995)
State Finalist: None
State Championship: 1 (1995)

Connecting to %s