Lisbon makes their 3rd playoff appearance in a row

Lisbon Blue Devils Football Playoff Preview

LISBON, Ohio (WKBN) – The Blue Devils has advanced to the post-season in three consecutive seasons (2015-2017).

Lisbon stumbled into the playoffs after falling in each of their last three games. The Blue Devils allowed 130 points during that stretch (43.3 avg). They had allowed just 122 points during their first seven matchups of the 2017 season (17.4 avg).

The Devils will meet the Bombers.

Division 7 Region 25 Playoff Picture

#8 Mathews (6-4) at #1 Dalton (10-0)

#5 Lisbon (6-4) at #4 Windham (8-2)

#6 Valley Christian (5-5) at #3 East Canton (8-2)

#7 Warren JFK (4-6) at #2 Cuyahoga Heights (8-1)

2017 Schedule

United 51 Blue Devils 33

East Palestine 55 Blue Devils 28

Columbiana 24 Blue Devils 19

Blue Devils 48 Toronto 12

Blue Devils 41 Leetonia 0

Blue Devils 31 Southern 20

Blue Devils 43 Wellsville 20

Valley Christian 14 Blue Devils 12

Blue Devils 33 Mineral Ridge 32

Blue Devils 35 Malvern 24

Team Stats

Scoring Offense: 32.3

Scoring Defense: 25.2

Blue Devils’ Playoff History

Appearances: 8

Playoff Record: 6-6

Regional Championship: 1 (1995)

State Finalist: None

State Championship: 1 (1995)