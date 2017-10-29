Mathews to face #1 seed Dalton

Mathews Mustangs Football Playoff Preview
VIENNA, Ohio (WKBN) – After suffering through three straight losses (Windham, Rootstown, Madonna) in the heart of the schedule; Mathews won three of their final four to qualify to week eleven. Mathews squared off against four teams who finished with a winning record (0-4).
The Mustangs are still seeking their first post-season win (0-4).
Mathews will meet Dalton in week eleven.
Division 7 Region 25 Playoff Picture
#8 Mathews (6-4) at #1 Dalton (10-0)
#5 Lisbon (6-4) at #4 Windham (8-2)
#6 Valley Christian (5-5) at #3 East Canton (8-2)
#7 Warren JFK (4-6) at #2 Cuyahoga Heights (8-1)
2017 Schedule
Mustangs 35 Newbury 17
Grand Valley 48 Mustangs 13
Mustangs 41 Southington 13
Mustangs 28 Pymatuning Valley 20
Madonna (WV) 27 Mustangs 13
Rootstown 48 Mustangs 14
Windham 41 Mustangs 14
Mustangs 62 Sebring 6
Mustangs 62 Leetonia 25
Mustangs 28 St. John 12
Team Stats
Scoring Offense: 31.0
Scoring Defense: 25.7
Mustangs’ Playoff History
Appearances: 5
Playoff Record: 0-4
Regional Championship: None
State Finalist: None
State Championship: None