Mathews to face #1 seed Dalton

The Mustangs were 3-3 on October 1.

By Published: Updated:
Mathews Mustangs High School Football - Vienna, OH

Mathews Mustangs Football Playoff Preview
VIENNA, Ohio (WKBN) – After suffering through three straight losses (Windham, Rootstown, Madonna) in the heart of the schedule; Mathews won three of their final four to qualify to week eleven. Mathews squared off against four teams who finished with a winning record (0-4).

The Mustangs are still seeking their first post-season win (0-4).

Mathews will meet Dalton in week eleven.

Division 7 Region 25 Playoff Picture
#8 Mathews (6-4) at #1 Dalton (10-0)
#5 Lisbon (6-4) at #4 Windham (8-2)
#6 Valley Christian (5-5) at #3 East Canton (8-2)
#7 Warren JFK (4-6) at #2 Cuyahoga Heights (8-1)

2017 Schedule
Mustangs 35 Newbury 17
Grand Valley 48 Mustangs 13
Mustangs 41 Southington 13
Mustangs 28 Pymatuning Valley 20
Madonna (WV) 27 Mustangs 13
Rootstown 48 Mustangs 14
Windham 41 Mustangs 14
Mustangs 62 Sebring 6
Mustangs 62 Leetonia 25
Mustangs 28 St. John 12

Team Stats
Scoring Offense: 31.0
Scoring Defense: 25.7

Mustangs’ Playoff History
Appearances: 5
Playoff Record: 0-4
Regional Championship: None
State Finalist: None
State Championship: None

Related Posts

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s