Mathews to face #1 seed Dalton

Mathews Mustangs Football Playoff Preview

VIENNA, Ohio (WKBN) – After suffering through three straight losses (Windham, Rootstown, Madonna) in the heart of the schedule; Mathews won three of their final four to qualify to week eleven. Mathews squared off against four teams who finished with a winning record (0-4).

The Mustangs are still seeking their first post-season win (0-4).

Mathews will meet Dalton in week eleven.

Division 7 Region 25 Playoff Picture

#8 Mathews (6-4) at #1 Dalton (10-0)

#5 Lisbon (6-4) at #4 Windham (8-2)

#6 Valley Christian (5-5) at #3 East Canton (8-2)

#7 Warren JFK (4-6) at #2 Cuyahoga Heights (8-1)

2017 Schedule

Mustangs 35 Newbury 17

Grand Valley 48 Mustangs 13

Mustangs 41 Southington 13

Mustangs 28 Pymatuning Valley 20

Madonna (WV) 27 Mustangs 13

Rootstown 48 Mustangs 14

Windham 41 Mustangs 14

Mustangs 62 Sebring 6

Mustangs 62 Leetonia 25

Mustangs 28 St. John 12

Team Stats

Scoring Offense: 31.0

Scoring Defense: 25.7

Mustangs’ Playoff History

Appearances: 5

Playoff Record: 0-4

Regional Championship: None

State Finalist: None

State Championship: None