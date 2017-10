Mooney makes another trip to the playoffs

Mooney Cardinals Football Playoff Preview

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Mooney has qualified for the post-season in 13 of the last 15 years.

The Cardinals only scored 30-plus points twice but allowed 30 just once.

Mooney’s opponents during the 2017 season finished with a 52.0% (51-47) winning percentage.

The Cardinals are set to take on Poland.

Division 4 Region 13 Playoff Picture

#8 Salem (7-3) at #1 Steubenville (10-0)

#5 Mooney (6-4) at #4 Poland (8-2)

#6 Girard (9-1) at #3 Lakeview (9-1)

#7 Struthers (7-3) at #2 Perry (10-0)

2017 Schedule

Cardinals 14 Fitch 7

Cardinals 49 Ursuline 21

Cardinals 15 Harding 14

Buchtel 10 Cardinals 9

Cardinals 34 St. Joseph’s Collegiate (NY) 6

Cardinals 21 Boardman 7

St. Vincent-St. Mary 27 Cardinals 21

St. Francis DeSales 28 Cardinals 7

Hoban 31 Cardinals 13

Cardinals 21 Cleveland Heights 12

Team Stats

Scoring Offense: 20.4

Scoring Defense: 16.3

Cardinals’ Playoff History

Appearances: 29

Playoff Record: 62-20

Regional Championship: 17 (1973, 1976, 1980, 1981, 1982, 1985, 1987, 1990, 1996, 1999, 2004, 2005, 2006, 2007, 2009, 2011, 2013)

State Finalist: 4 (1985, 2005, 2007, 2013)

State Championship: 8 (1973, 1980, 1982, 1987, 2004, 2006, 2009, 2011)